Weak showing will be seen as a blow to German chancellor, who has come in for criticism at home and abroad since Russia invaded Ukraine
Stripping off the layers of shell companies and gleaning hard evidence on people behind them is tough for regulators
Can a business school bring new life — along with economic security — to a war-torn country?
Eskom, already named as the world’s biggest sulphur dioxide emitter, is seeking approval to release more of the pollutant linked to ailments ranging from asthma to heart attacks.
The move is part of an attempt by the company to reduce the level of temporary blackouts the nation is facing due to its inability to meet demand...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Eskom seeks nod to pollute more as it tries to keep the lights on
The power utility has asked the environmental affairs department to allow it to bypass the unit that removes a toxic gas from emissions at Kusile
Eskom, already named as the world’s biggest sulphur dioxide emitter, is seeking approval to release more of the pollutant linked to ailments ranging from asthma to heart attacks.
The move is part of an attempt by the company to reduce the level of temporary blackouts the nation is facing due to its inability to meet demand...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.