News

Eskom seeks nod to pollute more as it tries to keep the lights on

The power utility has asked the environmental affairs department to allow it to bypass the unit that removes a toxic gas from emissions at Kusile

BL Premium
13 February 2023 - 17:30 Antony Sguazzin

Eskom, already named as the world’s biggest sulphur dioxide emitter, is seeking approval to release more of the pollutant linked to ailments ranging from asthma to heart attacks. 

The move is part of an attempt by the company to reduce the level of temporary blackouts the nation is facing due to its inability to meet demand...

