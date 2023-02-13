Upstart has climbed American download charts since its debut late in 2022
Chinese-owned e-commerce upstart Temu made its Super Bowl debut on Sunday, an unofficial coming-out party for an online shopping app that has climbed American download charts since its debut late in 2022.
PDD’s service, which like Shein has gained a reputation for cut-rate pricing and fast delivery, ran two 30-second spots featuring a trendy shopper twirling and dancing to phrases like
“Cha-ching! I feel so rich, oh yeah.” PDD, formerly known as Pinduoduo, said it is also giving away a total of $10m to users via online sweepstakes...
Chinese shopping app Temu makes Super Bowl debut
