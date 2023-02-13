The Dassault, Peugeot and Wertheimer clans, along with the Giuliani family of Italy, are backing move to take French bank private
Stripping off the layers of shell companies and gleaning hard evidence on people behind them is tough for regulators
Can a business school bring new life — along with economic security — to a war-torn country?
Three of France’s wealthiest families including the owners of Chanel are investing in Rothschild to help take the eponymous French bank private.
The Dassault, Peugeot and Wertheimer clans, along with the Giuliani family of Italy will back the offer by the bank’s holding company Concordia of €48.0 per share, reflecting a valuation of about €3.7bn for the historic firm...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Chanel owners among wealthy French families investing in Rothschild
Three of France’s wealthiest families including the owners of Chanel are investing in Rothschild to help take the eponymous French bank private.
The Dassault, Peugeot and Wertheimer clans, along with the Giuliani family of Italy will back the offer by the bank’s holding company Concordia of €48.0 per share, reflecting a valuation of about €3.7bn for the historic firm...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.