Turkey faces post-quake economic hit as some assets stop skid

12 February 2023 - 06:48 Srinivasan Sivabalan, Netty Ismail and Colleen Goko

A daunting economic landscape will exacerbate the humanitarian catastrophe wrought by a pair of earthquakes in Turkey, as early estimates of the damage point to mounting inflation and budget risks.

Analysts are trying to gauge the exact impact of Monday’s temblors on Turkey’s $819bn (R14.4-trillion) economy, which has seen massive imbalances amid unorthodox policies aimed at curbing inflation while also slashing interest rates...

