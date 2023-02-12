MTN Nigeria unit deploys agents to boost adoption of mobile wallets using the old currency
With the lost of Virginie Morgon, rather than heralding a new kind of investing edge, the Decaux intervention looks increasingly like a family waiting for a trophy asset to deliver
Can a business school bring new life — along with economic security — to a war-torn country?
Saudi Aramco’s top official warned on Sunday that an increased focus on climate was undermining investment in oil and gas to the point where it now posed a threat to the world’s energy security.
Global investments in the clean energy transition hit $1.1-trillion in 2022, equalling for the first time the amount invested in fossil fuel production, according to an analysis from BloombergNEF...
Saudi Aramco CEO says green investing threatens global energy security
Amin Nasser says pressure to curb new investment in oil and gas based on ‘flawed assumptions’
