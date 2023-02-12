News

Opec chief calls for more oil investment at climate conference

Look at the big picture, Opec secretary-general Haitham Al-Ghais tells Cairo conference

12 February 2023 - 22:03 Salma El Wardany

Oil cartel Opec’s top official urged countries to invest much more in oil to meet the world’s future energy needs and said climate policies need to be more “balanced and fair”.

“It is imperative that all parties involved in the ongoing climate negotiations pause for a moment; look at the big picture,” Opec secretary-general Haitham Al-Ghais said on Sunday at an energy conference in Cairo. They must “work towards an energy transition that is orderly, inclusive and helps ensure energy security for all”...

