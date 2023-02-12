MTN Nigeria unit deploys agents to boost adoption of mobile wallets using the old currency
Nigeria’s move to outlaw high-value notes could be the best thing that’s happened to mobile-money operators in Africa’s biggest economy.
In the two months since October, when the Central Bank of Nigeria said it will replace 200-, 500- and 1,000-naira notes with new ones, the value of mobile-money transactions has jumped by a quarter to 2.5-trillion naira ($5.4bn), according to the Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System Plc...
Naira banknote swap a windfall for Nigeria’s mobile-money operators
Value of transactions has jumped by a quarter
