Ford and Chinese partner plan to build EV battery plant in Michigan

Multibillion-dollar facility about 160km west of Detroit expected to create about 2,500 jobs, say sources

12 February 2023 - 16:10 Gabrielle Coppola, Keith Naughton and Ed Ludlow

Ford Motor and Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL) plan to build a battery plant in Michigan, according to informed sources.

This caps a months-long search that became mired in geopolitical tension between the US and China...

