Disney streaming tech chief leaves ahead of bigger staff cuts

Veteran Aaron LaBerge will succeed Jeremy Doig and oversee technology and product for media business

12 February 2023 - 16:20 Lucas Shaw and Thomas Buckley

Jeremy Doig, chief technology officer of Walt Disney’s streaming services, has left the company, according to an internal note seen by Bloomberg. It is the latest high-profile departure as CEO Bob Iger restructures the world’s largest entertainment company.

Doig joined Disney last March after a long run at Google and was in charge of technology for Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+. Aaron LaBerge, who has worked at Disney for the past decade, will now oversee technology and product for Disney’s media businesses. ..

