Worst-case scenario for Adidas could mean €700m loss in 2023

CEO Bjorn Gulden will now have to see if Adidas can sell or repurpose Yeezy designs to customers without the brand name

10 February 2023 - 14:10 Tim Loh

Adidas’s operating loss may reach €700m in 2023 as it deals with fallout from the dispute with rapper and former partner Ye. 

The German sneaker brand laid out the worst-case scenario if it has to write off all existing Yeezy inventory. It has previously flagged that its profit and revenue have been hurt by the damage from ending the lucrative line. ..

