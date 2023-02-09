Investors have called on Barclays, BNP Paribas and three other major European banks to halt the direct financing of new oil and gas fields by the end of this year.
With the lost of Virginie Morgon, rather than heralding a new kind of investing edge, the Decaux intervention looks increasingly like a family waiting for a trophy asset to deliver
Can a business school bring new life — along with economic security — to a war-torn country?
Adidas’s operating loss may reach €700m in 2023 as it deals with fallout from the dispute with rapper and former partner Ye.
The German sneaker brand laid out the worst-case scenario if it has to write off all existing Yeezy inventory. It has previously flagged that its profit and revenue have been hurt by the damage from ending the lucrative line. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Worst-case scenario for Adidas could mean €700m loss in 2023
CEO Bjorn Gulden will now have to see if Adidas can sell or repurpose Yeezy designs to customers without the brand name
Adidas’s operating loss may reach €700m in 2023 as it deals with fallout from the dispute with rapper and former partner Ye.
The German sneaker brand laid out the worst-case scenario if it has to write off all existing Yeezy inventory. It has previously flagged that its profit and revenue have been hurt by the damage from ending the lucrative line. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.