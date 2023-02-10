Investors have called on Barclays, BNP Paribas and three other major European banks to halt the direct financing of new oil and gas fields by the end of this year.
With the lost of Virginie Morgon, rather than heralding a new kind of investing edge, the Decaux intervention looks increasingly like a family waiting for a trophy asset to deliver
Can a business school bring new life — along with economic security — to a war-torn country?
Investors with $1.5-trillion have called on Barclays, BNP Paribas and three other major European banks to halt the direct financing of new oil and gas fields by the end of this year.
Aegon Asset Management and Candriam are among 30 money managers to urge the banks, which also include Credit Agricole , Deutsche Bank and Societe Generale , to cease financing activities that “may jeopardise the global path to net-zero,” according to a statement on Friday. The campaign was co-ordinated by ShareAction, a London-based non-profit that’s also instigated shareholder resolutions urging Barclays and HSBC Holdings to phase out fossil fuels...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Money managers urge banks to stop funding new oil and gas projects
Investors have called on Barclays, BNP Paribas and three other major European banks to halt the direct financing of new oil and gas fields by the end of this year.
Investors with $1.5-trillion have called on Barclays, BNP Paribas and three other major European banks to halt the direct financing of new oil and gas fields by the end of this year.
Aegon Asset Management and Candriam are among 30 money managers to urge the banks, which also include Credit Agricole , Deutsche Bank and Societe Generale , to cease financing activities that “may jeopardise the global path to net-zero,” according to a statement on Friday. The campaign was co-ordinated by ShareAction, a London-based non-profit that’s also instigated shareholder resolutions urging Barclays and HSBC Holdings to phase out fossil fuels...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.