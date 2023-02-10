News

Lachlan Murdoch says no to $2bn offer for Fox’s Tubi streaming service

Even with the online ad market challenged overall, Tubi’s sales grew 25% in the past quarter to more than $200m, Tubi said earlier this week

10 February 2023 - 15:41 Christopher Palmeri

Fox has turned down unsolicited offers of more than $2bn for its Tubi streaming service, more than four times what the company paid for the business, according to people familiar with the overtures. 

Lachlan Murdoch, who runs Fox, wants to keep the fast-growing business, said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing internal deliberations. Fox bought Tubi for $440m in 2020...

