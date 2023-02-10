Tin Pei Ling was abruptly moved to a different role within the tech company after a public backlash over potential conflicts of interest.
A Singapore legislator appointed to run Grab Holdings’s government relations department last week was abruptly moved to a different role within the tech company after a public backlash over potential conflicts of interest.
Tin Pei Ling from the ruling People’s Action party had previously said that she can keep her two roles separate. While MPs are allowed to hold private sector jobs in the city-state, the practice has drawn much debate online this time around. ..
Grab backtracks on appointment of Singapore legislator
