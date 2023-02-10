News

Good times are back in European banking

Investors hunting for quick returns are punishing the handful of large banks that didn’t announce a jump in payouts alongside earnings.

10 February 2023 - 12:01 Nicholas Comfort

The good times are back in European banking and investors want their share.

With income from lending surging as central banks boost rates, nine top euro area banks plan to return more than €30bn (R572bn) in buybacks and dividends this year. Investors hunting for quick returns are punishing the handful of large banks that didn’t announce a jump in payouts alongside earnings. ..

