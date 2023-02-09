Tin Pei Ling was abruptly moved to a different role within the tech company after a public backlash over potential conflicts of interest.
With the lost of Virginie Morgon, rather than heralding a new kind of investing edge, the Decaux intervention looks increasingly like a family waiting for a trophy asset to deliver
Can a business school bring new life — along with economic security — to a war-torn country?
Hybe, manager of the South Korean sensation BTS, is jumping into the middle of a messy corporate battle, allying with the godfather of K-pop to hinder technology giant Kakao’s foray into the entertainment arena.
Hybe launched a hostile bid for shares of SM Entertainment , coming to the aid of founder Lee Soo-man as he fights to block SM’s current management’s deal with Kakao, operator of Korea’s most popular messaging and social media service. That 217-billion won proposal — backed by activist shareholder Align Partners Capital Management — would have made Kakao the second-biggest shareholder in SM and diluted Lee’s control over the company...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
BTS manager Hybe launches hostile bid for shares of SM Entertainment
Hybe comes to the aid of founder Lee Soo-man as he fights to block SM’s current management’s deal with Kakao, operator of Korea’s most popular messaging and social media service.
Hybe, manager of the South Korean sensation BTS, is jumping into the middle of a messy corporate battle, allying with the godfather of K-pop to hinder technology giant Kakao’s foray into the entertainment arena.
Hybe launched a hostile bid for shares of SM Entertainment , coming to the aid of founder Lee Soo-man as he fights to block SM’s current management’s deal with Kakao, operator of Korea’s most popular messaging and social media service. That 217-billion won proposal — backed by activist shareholder Align Partners Capital Management — would have made Kakao the second-biggest shareholder in SM and diluted Lee’s control over the company...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.