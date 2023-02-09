News

BTS manager Hybe launches hostile bid for shares of SM Entertainment

Hybe comes to the aid of founder Lee Soo-man as he fights to block SM’s current management’s deal with Kakao, operator of Korea’s most popular messaging and social media service.

10 February 2023 - 12:27 Youkyung Lee, Sohee Kim and Shinhye Kang

Hybe, manager of the South Korean sensation BTS, is jumping into the middle of a messy corporate battle, allying with the godfather of K-pop to hinder technology giant Kakao’s foray into the entertainment arena.

Hybe launched a hostile bid for shares of SM Entertainment , coming to the aid of founder Lee Soo-man as he fights to block SM’s current management’s deal with Kakao, operator of Korea’s most popular messaging and social media service. That 217-billion won proposal — backed by activist shareholder Align Partners Capital Management — would have made Kakao the second-biggest shareholder in SM and diluted Lee’s control over the company...

