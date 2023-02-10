News

Apple’s cautious approach to hiring pays off

During the tech industry’s pandemic-fuelled hiring binge, Apple added fewer employees than other big tech firms.

10 February 2023 - 12:04 Saksha Menezes

There is a reason Apple is under less pressure than tech peers to slash jobs during the current slowdown: It hired more efficiently in the first place.

During the industry’s pandemic-fuelled hiring binge, Apple added fewer employees than other big tech firms. On top of that, the company generated far more revenue per new hire than its peers, according to data compiled by Bloomberg...

