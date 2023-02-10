Tin Pei Ling was abruptly moved to a different role within the tech company after a public backlash over potential conflicts of interest.
With the lost of Virginie Morgon, rather than heralding a new kind of investing edge, the Decaux intervention looks increasingly like a family waiting for a trophy asset to deliver
Can a business school bring new life — along with economic security — to a war-torn country?
There is a reason Apple is under less pressure than tech peers to slash jobs during the current slowdown: It hired more efficiently in the first place.
During the industry’s pandemic-fuelled hiring binge, Apple added fewer employees than other big tech firms. On top of that, the company generated far more revenue per new hire than its peers, according to data compiled by Bloomberg...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Apple’s cautious approach to hiring pays off
During the tech industry’s pandemic-fuelled hiring binge, Apple added fewer employees than other big tech firms.
There is a reason Apple is under less pressure than tech peers to slash jobs during the current slowdown: It hired more efficiently in the first place.
During the industry’s pandemic-fuelled hiring binge, Apple added fewer employees than other big tech firms. On top of that, the company generated far more revenue per new hire than its peers, according to data compiled by Bloomberg...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.