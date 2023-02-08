Three-fifths of participants blame the ruling Zanu-PF for the country’s two-decade economic crisis
Zimbabwe’s biggest opposition party would win a free and fair election, according to one of the first surveys to be released ahead of a vote expected from July 2023.
Nelson Chamisa, leader of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), would garner 53% of ballots while his party would get 52% in a separate parliamentary vote, the survey conducted by the Sabi Strategy Group showe on Wednesday. President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his ruling Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front (Zanu-PF) would win 40% of the votes in each election...
Zimbabwe’s opposition would win a free and fair election, survey shows
