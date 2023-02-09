Cyril Ramaphosa needs to provide solutions to SA’s myriad problems to bolster his chances of winning another term
ArcelorMittal warned about the outlook for steel demand, noting that the woes of the Chinese real estate sector and tighter monetary policy could drag on consumption in 2023.
Whether China will recover strongly after lifting tough coronavirus restrictions has been the key question for commodities markets. Industrial metals surged at the start of 2023 on bets of higher demand from the world’s top consumer, but have since stalled as investors wait for concrete signs of a rebound...
Steel consumption will ‘stabilise’ in 2023, says ArcelorMittal
China could see an expansion or contraction of 1% in steel demand, with its beleaguered property industry acting as a headwind
