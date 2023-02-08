The cost reductions include plans to cut $3bn from its budget for movies and TV shows
For a while, cloud computing was Big Tech’s cash machine. As the digital economy grew, companies across the economy developed a greater need for flexible data storage and processing power. This created an opportunity for tech companies to rent out such capacity. The pandemic accelerated the trend, creating years of good news for Alphabet, Amazon and Microsoft.
Their cloud computing businesses are still getting bigger, but not as quickly as they once were. The rate of growth for each of the three market leaders in the fourth quarter fell at least 10 percentage points from the previous nine months. That’s partially because a shaky economy means “every dollar is being inspected” at existing customers, says Rikin Shah, founder and CEO of Slower.ai, which helps companies migrate to the cloud...
Signs of slowing migration to cloud has Big Tech a bit worried
The promise of economywide cloud conversion has been delayed, inspiring leaders to think about their next big bet
