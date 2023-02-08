News

Robinhood looks to buy back Sam Bankman-Fried’s contested stock

The online brokerage also cancels almost $500m of stock-based compensation for its co-founders

09 February 2023 - 17:15 Annie Massa

Robinhood Markets said on Wednesday it was looking to repurchase shares previously controlled by Sam Bankman-Fried and cancelled almost $500m of stock-based compensation for its co-founders.

The online brokerage also reported a wider-than-expected loss for the fourth quarter as customers cut back on trading, according to a statement Wednesday. ..

