Robinhood Markets said on Wednesday it was looking to repurchase shares previously controlled by Sam Bankman-Fried and cancelled almost $500m of stock-based compensation for its co-founders.
The online brokerage also reported a wider-than-expected loss for the fourth quarter as customers cut back on trading, according to a statement Wednesday. ..
Robinhood looks to buy back Sam Bankman-Fried’s contested stock
The online brokerage also cancels almost $500m of stock-based compensation for its co-founders
