Hesai breaks ice with biggest Chinese IPO in the US since Didi

The US IPO market was nearly shut for Chinese firms since Beijing forced Didi to delist in 2021

09 February 2023 - 17:23 Pei Li and Yiqin Shen

Hesai, a developer of sensor technologies used in self-driving cars, has raised $190m in an initial public offering (IPO), the largest by a Chinese issuer in the US market since the crash of Didi Global in 2021.

The Shanghai-based start-up sold 10-million American depositary receipts for $19 each, according to a statement Thursday. The company had marketed 9-million shares for $17 to $19 apiece. At the IPO price, Hesai has a market value of about $2.4bn...

