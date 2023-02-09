The cost reductions include plans to cut $3bn from its budget for movies and TV shows
First Abu Dhabi Bank said to be taking second look at Standard Chartered
UK lender’s relatively small market value and its exposure to some of the world’s fastest growing economies make it an attractive target
First Abu Dhabi Bank is said to be resuming plans for an offer for Standard Chartered as it seeks to become a global financial powerhouse.
Under the code name Silver-Foxtrot, officials at the Abu Dhabi lender are working on a possible bid once a cooling-off period required by UK takeover rules elapses, according to people familiar with the matter. FAB, as the bank is known, recently completed due diligence on the London-based lender, the people said, asking not to be identified because the matter is private. Any deal would be dependent on market conditions and the performance of Standard Chartered’s share price, they said. ..
