Disney shares shoot up after news it will cut 7,000 jobs

Walt Disney shares rose as much as 7% in early trading after CEO Bob Iger announced plans for a dramatic restructuring of the world’s largest entertainment company, including 7,000 job cuts and $5.5bn in cost savings.
The reductions include plans to cut $3bn from its budget for movies and TV shows and the rest in non-content-related areas. About $1bn of the savings are already under way, Iger said on Wednesday on a conference call with investors...
