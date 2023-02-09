The main driver in the loss of species-rich wetland areas is farming
Executives should prepare to respond to a growth environment that is stronger than anticipated
Can a business school bring new life — along with economic security — to a war-torn country?
Credit Suisse Group reported a bigger-than-expected fourth-quarter loss and unprecedented client outflows, worsening the difficulty for CEO Ulrich Koerner in returning to profitability by next year.
The Swiss bank’s share price slid as much as 12% on Thursday after it posted a loss of Sf1.39bn, its fifth successive quarterly loss. While outflows were concentrated in a hectic two-week period in October, the full scale of the exodus — Sf110.5bn — still surprised analysts...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Credit Suisse loss worse than expected
Swiss bank’s share price falls after it posts a fifth successive quarterly loss
Credit Suisse Group reported a bigger-than-expected fourth-quarter loss and unprecedented client outflows, worsening the difficulty for CEO Ulrich Koerner in returning to profitability by next year.
The Swiss bank’s share price slid as much as 12% on Thursday after it posted a loss of Sf1.39bn, its fifth successive quarterly loss. While outflows were concentrated in a hectic two-week period in October, the full scale of the exodus — Sf110.5bn — still surprised analysts...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.