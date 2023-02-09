Cyril Ramaphosa needs to provide solutions to SA’s myriad problems to bolster his chances of winning another term
President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver his seventh state of the nation (Sona) address on Thursday at a parlous juncture in his tenure.
An energy crisis dating back to 2008 dramatically intensified last year and rolling blackouts have been imposed for 102 consecutive days to prevent the grid from collapsing, hobbling the economy. There’s also widespread public anger over a 33% unemployment rate, surging living costs and the near collapse of government services in many towns...
Can SA expect action in 2023’s state of the nation address?
