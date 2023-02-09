The main driver in the loss of species-rich wetland areas is farming
Executives should prepare to respond to a growth environment that is stronger than anticipated
Can a business school bring new life — along with economic security — to a war-torn country?
The stakes in the race for generative artificial intelligence (AI) are rising.
The fervour in the stock market bubbling around AI spread this week to Microsoft and Alphabet, which despite investing heavily in the technology had so far been ignored by traders in favour of smaller, more speculative companies...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Alphabet shares tumble as sceptics question its AI star’s intelligence
The stakes in the race for generative artificial intelligence (AI) are rising.
The fervour in the stock market bubbling around AI spread this week to Microsoft and Alphabet, which despite investing heavily in the technology had so far been ignored by traders in favour of smaller, more speculative companies...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.