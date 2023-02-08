A fifth of the world’s wetlands lost over 300 years, study shows

Three-fifths of participants blame the ruling Zanu-PF for the country’s two-decade economic crisis
Executives should prepare to respond to a growth environment that is stronger than anticipated
Can a business school bring new life — along with economic security — to a war-torn country?
One-fifth of the Earth’s wetlands has been destroyed by humans over the past three centuries, a cumulative area larger than India, a comprehensive new study has found.
Wetlands provide critical and historically under-recognised benefits to humanity, including flood defence, water storage and biodiversity protection, but their conversion for other uses has often proved more attractive in the short term than sustaining them.
The issue of wetland destruction has come into focus in recent months amid global efforts to halt a catastrophic loss of species-rich ecosystems. Almost 200 countries agreed at the UN COP15 summit in Montreal in December to an ambitious and urgent programme to halt biodiversity loss.
The findings of the large-scale study, published this week in the journal Nature, are substantially lower than previous estimates, some of which were based on extrapolating from regional wetland loss. Past assessments ranged so dramatically — anywhere from 28% to 87% — that they left the topic under a cloud of confusion for years.
The new study looks at inland wetlands only and not permanently inundated areas, tidal zones on coasts or marine wetlands near shore. These wetlands make up 6% of land and hold 12% of the Earth’s carbon. The sometimes-watery part of the world is home to about 40% of plant and animal species. Two of the top three targets identified in the framework agreed to in Montreal specifically include “inland waters” in their calls for restoring and conserving at least 30% of the planet’s land and waters by 2030.
Peatlands
Drying out wetlands to grow crops has been responsible for 62% of the total loss since 1700, the study found. The researchers looked at data for three other major contributors: deforestation, the cultivation of yam, cassava, sugar cane and other wetland crops and the extraction of peat, a carbon- and nutrient-rich soil that can be used as a fertiliser or burnt for energy.
Peatlands are a particular concern, and existing stores in Siberia, Canada, the Amazon and the Democratic Republic of Congo play a key role in keeping biodiversity alive — and planet-warming carbon in the ground.
“The kinds of losses [of peatlands] we’ve seen in Indonesia for palm oil plantations would be devastating if they happened elsewhere in the tropics,” said Rob Jackson, a professor of Earth system science at Stanford University and an author of the study. “We don’t have that luxury.”
Where historical data were insufficient, the researchers were able to use what they understood to model three other factors — the transformation of wetlands into pasture, rice fields or cities.
Using 3,320 records dating back more than three centuries, the researchers were able to build a timeline of loss, in addition to a world map of former wetlands. In much of the world, human affects on wetlands didn’t accelerate until after World War 2, when governments drained parts of North America, Europe and China, mostly for agriculture.
The top 15 countries contributing to the global trend are a mix of rich and poor economies. The US alone is responsible for more than 15% of the global loss, with China second at about 12%, followed by India, Russia and Indonesia. Pakistan, Malaysia, Russia and Germany each wiped out 3% to 4% of the global total within their borders.
The countries that converted the highest percentage of their own land looks very different. More than 90% of Ireland’s wetlands are gone, with Hungary, Lithuania, Germany, Italy, the UK and the Netherlands above 75% loss.
The world’s greatest river systems have also lost high percentages of their accompanying natural systems. Wetland areas along the Yangtze and Danube have dropped about 75%, those by the Indus 65% and areas near the Mississippi by half.
Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
A fifth of the world’s wetlands lost over 300 years, study shows
The main driver in the loss of species-rich wetland areas is farming
One-fifth of the Earth’s wetlands has been destroyed by humans over the past three centuries, a cumulative area larger than India, a comprehensive new study has found.
Wetlands provide critical and historically under-recognised benefits to humanity, including flood defence, water storage and biodiversity protection, but their conversion for other uses has often proved more attractive in the short term than sustaining them.
The issue of wetland destruction has come into focus in recent months amid global efforts to halt a catastrophic loss of species-rich ecosystems. Almost 200 countries agreed at the UN COP15 summit in Montreal in December to an ambitious and urgent programme to halt biodiversity loss.
The findings of the large-scale study, published this week in the journal Nature, are substantially lower than previous estimates, some of which were based on extrapolating from regional wetland loss. Past assessments ranged so dramatically — anywhere from 28% to 87% — that they left the topic under a cloud of confusion for years.
The new study looks at inland wetlands only and not permanently inundated areas, tidal zones on coasts or marine wetlands near shore. These wetlands make up 6% of land and hold 12% of the Earth’s carbon. The sometimes-watery part of the world is home to about 40% of plant and animal species. Two of the top three targets identified in the framework agreed to in Montreal specifically include “inland waters” in their calls for restoring and conserving at least 30% of the planet’s land and waters by 2030.
Peatlands
Drying out wetlands to grow crops has been responsible for 62% of the total loss since 1700, the study found. The researchers looked at data for three other major contributors: deforestation, the cultivation of yam, cassava, sugar cane and other wetland crops and the extraction of peat, a carbon- and nutrient-rich soil that can be used as a fertiliser or burnt for energy.
Peatlands are a particular concern, and existing stores in Siberia, Canada, the Amazon and the Democratic Republic of Congo play a key role in keeping biodiversity alive — and planet-warming carbon in the ground.
“The kinds of losses [of peatlands] we’ve seen in Indonesia for palm oil plantations would be devastating if they happened elsewhere in the tropics,” said Rob Jackson, a professor of Earth system science at Stanford University and an author of the study. “We don’t have that luxury.”
Where historical data were insufficient, the researchers were able to use what they understood to model three other factors — the transformation of wetlands into pasture, rice fields or cities.
Using 3,320 records dating back more than three centuries, the researchers were able to build a timeline of loss, in addition to a world map of former wetlands. In much of the world, human affects on wetlands didn’t accelerate until after World War 2, when governments drained parts of North America, Europe and China, mostly for agriculture.
The top 15 countries contributing to the global trend are a mix of rich and poor economies. The US alone is responsible for more than 15% of the global loss, with China second at about 12%, followed by India, Russia and Indonesia. Pakistan, Malaysia, Russia and Germany each wiped out 3% to 4% of the global total within their borders.
The countries that converted the highest percentage of their own land looks very different. More than 90% of Ireland’s wetlands are gone, with Hungary, Lithuania, Germany, Italy, the UK and the Netherlands above 75% loss.
The world’s greatest river systems have also lost high percentages of their accompanying natural systems. Wetland areas along the Yangtze and Danube have dropped about 75%, those by the Indus 65% and areas near the Mississippi by half.
Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
US faces risk of widespread plant and animal extinction
ROSS HARVEY: Is ESG the latest acronym or could it change mining substantively?
Rebuilding for resilience: Pakistan slowly rises from ruins of devasting floods
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Greening agriculture: A critical wholesale change for global food systems
New Year’s Day Europe’s hottest on record
YUGEN PILLAY: SA’s mining sector plays a key role in achieving UN SDGs
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.