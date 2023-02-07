Xi courts Taiwan opposition ahead of island’s presidential election

China's preferred negotiating partner, Taiwan's Kuomintang party, has a shot at winning the vote
Chinese leader Xi Jinping appears to be recalibrating his hardline approach to Taiwan in the year before the island holds a presidential election that his government’s preferred negotiating partner has a shot at winning.
Kuomintang vice-chair Andrew Hsia is expected to visit China on Wednesday, the latest in a series of friendly gestures between the one-time foes in the Chinese Civil War. Hsia is expected to visit several Chinese cities over nine days, including the capital, where he is likely to meet Song Tao, a former top Communist Party diplomat who now oversees affairs across the Taiwan Strait...
