Uber scores as demand for rides and deliveries stays robust

Uber Technologies has reported revenue that beat analysts’ estimates, suggesting rising inflation has not kept consumers from ordering more takeouts or hailing a ride. The shares jumped about 6% in premarket trading on Wednesday.
Revenue rose 49% to $8.6bn in the fourth quarter, the San Francisco-based company said on Wednesday. That beat the $8.5bn analysts had projected, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.
Gross bookings, which encompass ride hailing, food delivery and freight, increased 19% to $30.7bn, in line with estimates.
“We ended 2022 with our strongest quarter ever, with robust demand and record margins,” CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said.
Uber’s report contrasts with much of the technology sector that has seen giants like Microsoft and Alphabet and gig-economy peers DoorDash and Lyft lay off workers and scale back to adjust to a more uncertain economic outlook. Uber eliminated thousands of jobs in the early stages of the pandemic in 2020 but has said it has no plans for widespread job cuts.
Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation reached $665m, surpassing the average $619.4m analysts projected.
Uber’s monthly active users grew 11% to 131-million, slightly below what Wall Street was looking for. Still, total trips rose sharply as customers hailed rides more frequently.
“The pandemic’s impact on our mobility business is now well and truly behind us,” Khosrowshahi said. Uber’s ride-share bookings grew 31% to $14.9bn, surpassing delivery segment bookings for the first time since the pandemic hit.
The company reported its ride-hailing driver base was at a high, a sign that it is moving past a persistent shortage of drivers that resulted in higher fares and wait times for customers for much of last year. The price of an Uber ride was $13.91 on average, 5% lower than last year, while Lyft fares fell 1%, according to data from Gordon Haskett Research Advisors, which surveys ride-share prices across 30 cities in the US.
Adjusted earnings within the ride-sharing unit jumped 76% during the period compared with last year, partly driven by “a meaningful reduction” in driver bonuses.
Uber’s food-delivery arm, Uber Eats, generated $14.3bn in gross bookings during the quarter, beating the $14.2bn analysts expected. The unit comprises 47% of Uber’s overall revenue and newer services like grocery, convenience and alcohol delivery could be a boost for future growth, according to DA Davidson analyst Tom White.
The company’s logistics arm, Uber Freight, faces a more challenging outlook as a slowdown in the trucking industry hampers volumes. The division pairs trucking companies with those seeking to transport loads and operates as an independent unit. In January, Uber Freight said it would cut 3% of its workforce.
Uber projected gross bookings of $31bn to $32bn in the first quarter and adjusted Ebitda of $660m to $700m.
Bloomberg. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Uber scores as demand for rides and deliveries stays robust
Bloomberg. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
