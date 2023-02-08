CEO says company recorded strongest quarter amid record margins
Expanding the labour pool is an issue of great economic significance, potentially even more so than the estimated €17.7bn it is hoped the reform will unlock
Can a business school bring new life — along with economic security — to a war-torn country?
Payouts will be lower due to effects of load-shedding, Amplats says
Still, at current prices, Anglo American Platinum’s margins are ‘really good’, CEO Natascha Viljoen says
Anglo American Platinum, the number one platinum miner by value, said investor payouts would drop as worsening power outages in SA curbed output and pushed up costs.
“Will our investors continue to get their returns? Yes, they will, but the size of returns will be slightly softer,” CEO Natascha Viljoen said in an interview. “Will it be the returns we had in 2021? probably not.”..
