Payouts will be lower due to effects of load-shedding, Amplats says

Still, at current prices, Anglo American Platinum’s margins are ‘really good’, CEO Natascha Viljoen says

08 February 2023 - 16:50 Felix Njini

Anglo American Platinum, the number one platinum miner by value, said investor payouts would drop as worsening power outages in SA curbed output and pushed up costs.

“Will our investors continue to get their returns? Yes, they will, but the size of returns will be slightly softer,” CEO Natascha Viljoen said in an interview. “Will it be the returns we had in 2021? probably not.”..

