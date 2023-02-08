News

New Year’s Day Europe’s hottest on record

08 February 2023 - 18:19 Laura Millan Lombrana

A winter heatwave over most of the northern hemisphere made New Year’s Day the hottest on record for Europe, with temperatures on the snowless hills of Austria higher than those across North Africa and Spain. 

This January was 2.2°C hotter in Europe than the 1991-2020 average, according to Copernicus, the European Earth observation agency. The Balkans, Eastern Europe, Finland, north-western Russia and the Svalbard region registered the continent’s highest temperatures above the seasonal average. ..

