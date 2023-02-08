News

Maersk sees global trade slipping by up to 2.5%

The ‘overconsumption of goods’ is now leading to a sharp correction in demand, the Danish company says

08 February 2023 - 17:55 Christian Wienberg

AP Moller-Maersk, a bellwether for global trade, said on Wednesday that “muted” economic growth is set to push the world’s container shipping volumes down by as much as 2.5% this year.

The shipping market has normalised after two years of exceptionally high freight rates, when supply snarl-ups and a shortage of vessels allowed Maersk and its peers to charge higher prices for their services and pocket record profits. ..

