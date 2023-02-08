Six international envoys were in the Sudanese capital Khartoum for talks
Expanding the labour pool is an issue of great economic significance, potentially even more so than the estimated €17.7bn it is hoped the reform will unlock
Can a business school bring new life — along with economic security — to a war-torn country?
Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov and envoys from the US and Europe have converged on the Sudanese capital of Khartoum as the Kremlin and its Western opponents step up competition in Africa against the backdrop of the war in Ukraine.
Lavrov’s visit to Khartoum on Wednesday — his second Africa tour this year — comes as an increasingly isolated Moscow seeks allies on the continent. Sudan is one of several African nations, including Libya, Mali and the Central African Republic, where Russia has bolstered ties in recent years, in part through the Kremlin-backed mercenary firm the Wagner Group...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Lavrov and Western envoys converge on Sudan
Lavrov’s visit to Khartoum comes as an increasingly isolated Moscow seeks allies on the continent
Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov and envoys from the US and Europe have converged on the Sudanese capital of Khartoum as the Kremlin and its Western opponents step up competition in Africa against the backdrop of the war in Ukraine.
Lavrov’s visit to Khartoum on Wednesday — his second Africa tour this year — comes as an increasingly isolated Moscow seeks allies on the continent. Sudan is one of several African nations, including Libya, Mali and the Central African Republic, where Russia has bolstered ties in recent years, in part through the Kremlin-backed mercenary firm the Wagner Group...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.