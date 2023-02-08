News

Lavrov and Western envoys converge on Sudan

Lavrov’s visit to Khartoum comes as an increasingly isolated Moscow seeks allies on the continent

08 February 2023 - 22:33 Bloomberg News

Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov and envoys from the US and Europe have converged on the Sudanese capital of Khartoum as the Kremlin and its Western opponents step up competition in Africa against the backdrop of the war in Ukraine.

Lavrov’s visit to Khartoum on Wednesday — his second Africa tour this year — comes as an increasingly isolated Moscow seeks allies on the continent. Sudan is one of several African nations, including Libya, Mali and the Central African Republic, where Russia has bolstered ties in recent years, in part through the Kremlin-backed mercenary firm the Wagner Group...

