K-pop godfather fights to retain control of his empire

08 February 2023 - 18:55 Youkyung Lee and Shinhye Kang

SM Entertainment’s stock price surged to a record high after the K-pop agency’s founder vowed to block a share sale to internet giant Kakao.

The move has spurred speculation that the agency’s board and its allies will face off with founder Lee Soo-Man — widely regarded as the godfather of K-pop — in a race to buy up shares to secure a controlling stake...

