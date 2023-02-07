Drilling for nickel and chrome in DRC’s Kasai region will begin ‘in the next few days’, says Felix Tshisekedi
Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) wants to position itself as a key source of metals in the green energy transition, and that will mean new exploration for nickel and chrome, according to President Felix Tshisekedi.
Exploration for the two minerals will begin “in the next few days” in DRC’s southern, diamond-rich Kasai region, Tshisekedi said Tuesday at the Investing in African Mining Indaba conference in Cape Town. The country is also looking for partners to invest in cobalt, tantalum, tin and lithium processing...
DRC president wants prime role in green energy transition
