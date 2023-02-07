DA could work with ANC after 2024 poll, John Steenhuisen says

The DA will formulate a firm position on coalitions at its national conference in April
The DA will consider whether to enter into an alliance with the ANC to form part of the national government after 2024’s elections.
Several opinion polls show the ANC risks losing the majority it’s held since the end of apartheid in 1994 in the upcoming vote, due to a backlash over its failure to tackle record power cuts and rampant unemployment. Should its support dip significantly below 50%, it would most likely be forced into a partnership with either the business-friendly DA or the EFF, the third-largest party, which advocates the nationalisation of mines and land. ..
