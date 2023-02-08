China's preferred negotiating partner, Taiwan's Kuomintang party, has a shot at winning the vote
Most Adani Group stocks rose again on Wednesday, extending their rebound from the rout sparked by US short seller Hindenburg Research’s report, as the indebted Indian conglomerate takes steps to address investor concerns over leverage.
Seven of the group’s 10 stocks ended higher in Wednesday’s session, with flagship Adani Enterprises rallying 20% after surging the most since 2020 the previous day. The stock has more than doubled from the low it hit during the recent sell-off...
Adani stocks rebound as the group moves to repair debt
De-leveraging is expected to be the immediate focus for the next year, says analyst
