Rishi Sunak’s reshuffle focuses on energy security and business

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak created a new government department on Tuesday focused on energy security and used a limited reshuffle of his cabinet to reset his premiership after a rocky first 100 days in power.
Sunak named Grant Shapps as energy security secretary, Greg Hands as Conservative Party chair and Kemi Badenoch as business & trade secretary. He broke up the sprawling department responsible for business, energy & industrial strategy and named Michelle Donelan as science, innovation & technology secretary, heading a brand-new ministry. ..
