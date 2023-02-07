If the job situation remains very hot 'it may well be the case that we have to do more', says Fed chair
Expanding the labour pool is an issue of great economic significance, potentially even more so than the estimated €17.7bn it is hoped the reform will unlock
Can a business school bring new life — along with economic security — to a war-torn country?
PPC’s share price shot up as much as 23% after reports it is considering selling its Zimbabwean business for about $200m.
A sale will help the company, founded in 1892, to focus on its SA operations, said people with knowledge of the matter who asked not to be identified because discussions are at an early stage. Pricing negotiations continue, and there is no guarantee that a deal will proceed, they said...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
PPC’s share price leaps 23% on possible $200m sale of Zimbabwe business
The unit has attracted interest from a local firm involved in road construction and home building, sources say
PPC’s share price shot up as much as 23% after reports it is considering selling its Zimbabwean business for about $200m.
A sale will help the company, founded in 1892, to focus on its SA operations, said people with knowledge of the matter who asked not to be identified because discussions are at an early stage. Pricing negotiations continue, and there is no guarantee that a deal will proceed, they said...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.