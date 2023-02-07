News

PPC’s share price leaps 23% on possible $200m sale of Zimbabwe business

The unit has attracted interest from a local firm involved in road construction and home building, sources say

07 February 2023 - 12:28 Ray Ndlovu, Godfrey Marawanyika and Loni Prinsloo
UPDATED 07 February 2023 - 19:46

PPC’s share price shot up as much as 23% after reports it is considering selling its Zimbabwean business for about $200m.

A sale will help the company, founded in 1892, to focus on its SA operations, said people with knowledge of the matter who asked not to be identified because discussions are at an early stage. Pricing negotiations continue, and there is no guarantee that a deal will proceed, they said...

