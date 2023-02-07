British leader shakes up his government in a bid to assert control amid ethics scandals and energy security fears
PPC, SA’s largest cement maker, is considering selling its Zimbabwe business for about $200m, according to people with knowledge of the matter.
A sale will help the company, founded in 1892, to focus on its SA operations, said the people, who asked not to be identified because discussions were at an early stage. Pricing negotiations were ongoing, and there was no guarantee that a deal would go ahead, they said...
PPC said to be mulling selling Zimbabwean division for $200m
The PPC unit in Zimbabwe has attracted interest from a local firm involved in road construction and home building, sources say
