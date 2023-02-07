News

PPC said to be mulling selling Zimbabwean division for $200m

The PPC unit in Zimbabwe has attracted interest from a local firm involved in road construction and home building, sources say

07 February 2023 - 12:28 Ray Ndlovu, Godfrey Marawanyika and Loni Prinsloo

PPC, SA’s largest cement maker, is considering selling its Zimbabwe business for about $200m, according to people with knowledge of the matter. 

A sale will help the company, founded in 1892, to focus on its SA operations, said the people, who asked not to be identified because discussions were at an early stage. Pricing negotiations were ongoing, and there was no guarantee that a deal would go ahead, they said...

