Modi government is afraid of debate on Adani, opposition parties say

07 February 2023 - 10:49 Bibhudatta Pradhan and Abhijit Roy Chowdhury

India’s opposition parties said parliament has been repeatedly adjourned as Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government is “afraid” to discuss their demand for a probe into billionaire Gautam Adani’s fight with a US short seller.

Parliament has been adjourned for three days and briefly suspended on Tuesday as opposition parties draw attention to what they describe as Adani and Modi’s close links...

