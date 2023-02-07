Indian parliament has been adjourned for three days
India’s opposition parties said parliament has been repeatedly adjourned as Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government is “afraid” to discuss their demand for a probe into billionaire Gautam Adani’s fight with a US short seller.
Parliament has been adjourned for three days and briefly suspended on Tuesday as opposition parties draw attention to what they describe as Adani and Modi’s close links...
Modi government is afraid of debate on Adani, opposition parties say
