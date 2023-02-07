News

Looming sugar glut masks underlying supply issues

Predicted bumper global crop faces export cap by India, pesticide ban in Europe and port congestion in Brazil

07 February 2023 - 12:22 Agency Staff

The world should end this season with its first sugar surplus in four years, but you wouldn’t know it from how prices have surged.

Futures hit a six-year high last week, threatening more inflationary pain by increasing the cost of making baked goods, confectionery and soft drinks. While top exporter Brazil is set to collect a much bigger crop, those supplies won’t arrive until harvesting starts around April — and right now the market is tightening. ..

