The US is preparing to impose a 200% tariff on Russian-made aluminium as soon as this week to keep pressure on Moscow as the one-year anniversary of the invasion of Ukraine nears, according to people familiar with the situation.
The move has been contemplated for months, said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing internal deliberations. The people added that the US is also targeting the Russian metal because Moscow has been dumping aluminium on the US market and harming American companies...
US to impose 200% tariff on Russian aluminium
