A total of 40% fewer rhino were killed in the Kruger National Park in 2022 than in 2021
New measure means the bloc will lose its biggest supplier of the fuel
Can a business school bring new life — along with economic security — to a war-torn country?
The Kruger National Park, SA’s biggest national park, is winning the war against rhino poachers but the criminals have found softer targets in the southeast.
Of the 448 rhinos illegally killed last year, 124 were in the Park, the department of forestry, fisheries and the environment said in a statement on Monday. That’s 40% less than in 2021. However, the number of killings in KwaZulu-Natal more than doubled to 244, with the Hluhluwe iMfolozi park, which is run by the province, specifically targeted. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Success for Kruger in battle against rhino poaching, but KZN struggles
A total of 40% fewer rhino were killed in the Kruger National Park in 2022 than in 2021
The Kruger National Park, SA’s biggest national park, is winning the war against rhino poachers but the criminals have found softer targets in the southeast.
Of the 448 rhinos illegally killed last year, 124 were in the Park, the department of forestry, fisheries and the environment said in a statement on Monday. That’s 40% less than in 2021. However, the number of killings in KwaZulu-Natal more than doubled to 244, with the Hluhluwe iMfolozi park, which is run by the province, specifically targeted. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.