About half of adolescents have had a mental health disorder at some point in their lives, and some school districts are putting at least part of the blame on social media companies that they say addict the US youth.
It will not be easy to prove in court, but Seattle schools will try, having sued over the issue. They blame companies such as Meta Platforms, Snap and ByteDance, the owner of TikTok, for contributing to the mental health crisis among students and say the addictive apps interfere with their ability to fulfil their educational mission...
Seattle schools take tech firms to court over youth mental illness due to social media
Other reasons to be blamed as well, says defence lawyer, such as reduced social contact due to Covid-19
