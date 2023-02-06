Up to 7,500 home solar and battery customers will be enlisted to create a virtual power plant
New measure means the bloc will lose its biggest supplier of the fuel
Can a business school bring new life — along with economic security — to a war-torn country?
SA is nearing 100 consecutive days of rolling blackouts, the longest stretch yet, with more to come as its electricity crisis deepens.
Eskom has imposed blackouts daily since October 31, making Monday the 99th consecutive day of outages, according to Bloomberg calculations. There were 200 days of load-shedding during 2022. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
SA has endured almost 100 consecutive days of load-shedding
Eskom has imposed blackouts daily since October 31, making Monday the 99th consecutive day of outages, according to Bloomberg calculations
SA is nearing 100 consecutive days of rolling blackouts, the longest stretch yet, with more to come as its electricity crisis deepens.
Eskom has imposed blackouts daily since October 31, making Monday the 99th consecutive day of outages, according to Bloomberg calculations. There were 200 days of load-shedding during 2022. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.