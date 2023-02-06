News

Renault and Nissan agree pact

As part of the hard-won pact, Renault will cut its holding in Nissan to 15% from 43% to rebalance lopsided capital ties.

06 February 2023 - 12:15 Albertina Torsoli

Renault and Nissan have signed a deal aimed at easing long-standing tensions between the two companies, allowing them to move forward at a time of unparalleled challenges for the automotive industry. 

As part of the hard-won pact, Renault will cut its holding in Nissan to 15% from 43% to rebalance lopsided capital ties, the partners said on Monday, resolving a cause of friction that slowed co-operation at a crucial time for carmakers globally. The agreement also includes developing and working on several new models globally. ..

