A total of 40% fewer rhino were killed in the Kruger National Park in 2022 than in 2021
New measure means the bloc will lose its biggest supplier of the fuel
Can a business school bring new life — along with economic security — to a war-torn country?
Renault and Nissan have signed a deal aimed at easing long-standing tensions between the two companies, allowing them to move forward at a time of unparalleled challenges for the automotive industry.
As part of the hard-won pact, Renault will cut its holding in Nissan to 15% from 43% to rebalance lopsided capital ties, the partners said on Monday, resolving a cause of friction that slowed co-operation at a crucial time for carmakers globally. The agreement also includes developing and working on several new models globally. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Renault and Nissan agree pact
As part of the hard-won pact, Renault will cut its holding in Nissan to 15% from 43% to rebalance lopsided capital ties.
Renault and Nissan have signed a deal aimed at easing long-standing tensions between the two companies, allowing them to move forward at a time of unparalleled challenges for the automotive industry.
As part of the hard-won pact, Renault will cut its holding in Nissan to 15% from 43% to rebalance lopsided capital ties, the partners said on Monday, resolving a cause of friction that slowed co-operation at a crucial time for carmakers globally. The agreement also includes developing and working on several new models globally. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.