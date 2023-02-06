Up to 7,500 home solar and battery customers will be enlisted to create a virtual power plant
Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio apologised for discriminatory comments made by one of his aides last week, reiterating the government’s policy of “respecting diversity and creating an inclusive society”.
“The recent comments made by the aide are completely contrary to government policy, and we have made the decision to promptly relieve him of his duties as secretary to the prime minister,” Kishida told reporters Monday. “I regret any misunderstanding that may have arisen among the public regarding the government’s policy direction, and I apologise to anyone who may have been offended by it.”..
Japan’s Kishida Fumio fires aide for anti-LGBTI comments
Arai Masayoshi told reporters that he did not want to look at same-sex couples or have them live next door to him
