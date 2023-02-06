A total of 40% fewer rhino were killed in the Kruger National Park in 2022 than in 2021
PG&E and Sunrun have formed a partnership to pay homeowners with solar and battery systems to provide power to the California grid and help prevent blackouts when demand spikes in hot weather.
Under the agreement, Sunrun will enrol up to 7,500 new and existing home solar and battery customers in PG&E’s service area to create a so-called virtual power plant. The systems would be able to provide enough electricity to power 22,000 homes during summer evenings when energy supplies can run short. The idea is to tap into renewable energy produced by rooftop panels that can be stored in home batteries and used after the sun has set, displacing fossil-fuel produced power. ..
California partnership to pay homeowners to provide power
Up to 7,500 home solar and battery customers will be enlisted to create a virtual power plant
