News

Axe to fall on about 6,650 Dell employees as PC demand plunges

The reductions amount to about 5% of the company’s global workforce, a spokesperson says

BL Premium
06 February 2023 - 10:35 Brody Ford

Dell Technologies, facing plummeting demand for personal computers, will eliminate about 6,650 jobs, becoming the latest technology company to announce it will let thousands of employees go.

The company is experiencing market conditions that “continue to erode with an uncertain future”, co-chief operating officer Jeff Clarke wrote in a memo. The reductions amount to about 5% of Dell’s global workforce, according to a company spokesperson...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.