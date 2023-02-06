A total of 40% fewer rhino were killed in the Kruger National Park in 2022 than in 2021
Dell Technologies, facing plummeting demand for personal computers, will eliminate about 6,650 jobs, becoming the latest technology company to announce it will let thousands of employees go.
The company is experiencing market conditions that “continue to erode with an uncertain future”, co-chief operating officer Jeff Clarke wrote in a memo. The reductions amount to about 5% of Dell’s global workforce, according to a company spokesperson...
Axe to fall on about 6,650 Dell employees as PC demand plunges
The reductions amount to about 5% of the company’s global workforce, a spokesperson says
